PLMC

Polimec is a decentralized fundraising protocol focused on accelerating early-stage projects across the Web3 ecosystem. The Polimec infrastructure makes use of on-chain credentials to enable fundraising in a regulatory-compliant and sustainable manner. With Polimec, you become the VC!

NamePLMC

RankNo.3967

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4263309412623939,2024-05-27

Lowest Price0.08730965911442147,2025-02-27

Public BlockchainPLMC

Sector

Social Media

