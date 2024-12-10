PONCH

Ponchiqs Studio is redefining blockchain entertainment by creating the ultimate ecosystem with Ponchiqs IP, a meta universe that seamlessly combines GameFi, Hollywood-style animations and unique licensed merchandises. Ponch is the native token of the Ponchiqs Game Studio, driving utility across all games and platforms.

NamePONCH

RankNo.2773

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply32,448,890

Max Supply400,000,000

Total Supply400,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0811%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5499783885169789,2024-12-10

Lowest Price0.002091633550736749,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionPonchiqs Studio is redefining blockchain entertainment by creating the ultimate ecosystem with Ponchiqs IP, a meta universe that seamlessly combines GameFi, Hollywood-style animations and unique licensed merchandises. Ponch is the native token of the Ponchiqs Game Studio, driving utility across all games and platforms.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.