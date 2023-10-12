REF

Built on top of a leading edge protocol in NEAR, REF Finance acts as the gateway into the entire eco through its AMM, which provides liquidity and swapping features for all decentralized application launching on NEAR. To do this, REF implements the renowned Rainbow Bridge which seamlessly bridges Ethereum based assets over to NEAR, thus bringing access for an array of DeFi users to lower fees and faster transaction speeds.

NameREF

RankNo.1473

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.42%

Circulation Supply38,170,261.91217583

Max Supply99,990,506.14259167

Total Supply99,990,506.14259167

Circulation Rate0.3817%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High46.75493886525408,2024-04-22

Lowest Price0.04809368116171408,2023-10-12

Public BlockchainNEAR

IntroductionBuilt on top of a leading edge protocol in NEAR, REF Finance acts as the gateway into the entire eco through its AMM, which provides liquidity and swapping features for all decentralized application launching on NEAR. To do this, REF implements the renowned Rainbow Bridge which seamlessly bridges Ethereum based assets over to NEAR, thus bringing access for an array of DeFi users to lower fees and faster transaction speeds.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
REF/USDT
Ref Finance
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (REF)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
REF/USDT
Ref Finance
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (REF)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...