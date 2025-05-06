RICHIE

The RICHIE token is a share of the Richie machine and Richie reward platform. It is a Solana-based token with a 1% buy and sell tax.

NameRICHIE

RankNo.1932

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.26%

Circulation Supply29,999,998

Max Supply29,999,998

Total Supply29,999,998

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11027823234803452,2025-05-08

Lowest Price0.001831212401764147,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe RICHIE token is a share of the Richie machine and Richie reward platform. It is a Solana-based token with a 1% buy and sell tax.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

