RUNECOIN

RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE (RUNECOIN), built with the Runes Protocol, is the first Pre-Rune airdropped to the early adopters of Ordinals. It creates a unique opportunity for people to engage with Bitcoin, setting the stage for a more vibrant and user-centric ecosystem.

NameRUNECOIN

RankNo.3377

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply21,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.018458143530806694,2024-04-29

Lowest Price0.000357188668628729,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBTCRUNES

