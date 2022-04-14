RWAI

Rwai is an AI-powered platform designed to simplify the process of researching, reporting, and launching crypto and tokenized real-world asset (RWA) projects. It automates the end-to-end launch process, from idea validation to execution, by eliminating technical complexities and reducing resource requirements. Supported by the $RWAI token, the platform provides data-driven research, comprehensive reporting, and actionable insights to facilitate confident and efficient project launches. Rwai serves investors, developers, and institutions seeking a streamlined path to bringing their blockchain projects to life.

NameRWAI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

