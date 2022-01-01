SENATE

SIDUS HEROES is a pioneering, Web3, space-based gaming metaverse with epic lore, tradable tokens and valuable resources. Your Hero’s progress is saved across multiple games that fall under one interplanetary ecosystem and a groundbreaking, profit-sharing Module System. This unique strategy takes community engagement, in-game enhancements and endless possibilities for shaping players’ own destinies and fortunes to another level!

NameSENATE

RankNo.1961

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.09%

Circulation Supply128,115,814.52373034

Max Supply0

Total Supply163,321,592.568217

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.902516154794308,2022-01-01

Lowest Price0.007858730033013541,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainETH

