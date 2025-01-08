SETAI

Sentient AI is an AI agent, a chatbot & personal assistant that generates creative life solutions by outstanding critical thinking and empathetic responses. It perceives the world around it and responds with empathy and creativity to those perceptions. The first AI Agent Launchpad, belonging to the SETAI ecosystem, empowers investors to optimize their token assets and gain access to early investment across Web3 space.

NameSETAI

RankNo.4447

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05923576647703035,2025-01-08

Lowest Price0.002397907891597874,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

SETAI/USDT
Sentient AI
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SETAI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
SETAI/USDT
Sentient AI
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SETAI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
