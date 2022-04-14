SHIBASHOOT

The wildest gunslingers in the west gather in Shiba Sharpshooter, our Play-to-Earn (P2E) mobile game. Immerse yourself in dramatic duels where timing and precision are key. Draw your weapon and take down outlaws to become the ultimate marksman - with $SHIBASHOOT tokens maximizing your abilities.

NameSHIBASHOOT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,200,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

