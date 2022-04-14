SHROOMY

The Shroomy Project draws its inspiration from the majestic kingdom of fungi and the paradigm-shifting power of crypto. SHROOMY the token has found its home on Kraken’s new Superchain L2 called Ink, where it seeks to cultivate a thriving community of purpose-driven mushroom lovers. SHROOMY itself is a simple ERC-20 token with no taxes or unusual functions. With plenty of AI and GameFi integration already in place, you can learn all about mycology while having fun with the growing community.

NameSHROOMY

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply927,908,200

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainINK

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

