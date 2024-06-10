SKAI

Skillful AI is standing for the transition from basic chatbots to advanced virtual assistants and tailor-made AI solutions. Skillful AI is an advanced platform that empowers individuals by providing a personalized AI ecosystem. It enables users to stay current with rapid technological advancements, offering customized virtual assistants trained in domain-specific knowledge.

NameSKAI

RankNo.1628

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply285,485,523.6660801

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.23367016925228462,2024-06-10

Lowest Price0.009054230393999826,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

SKAI/USDT
Skillful AI
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SKAI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
