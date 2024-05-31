SKR

Saakuru is a consumer-centric L2 protocol with zero transaction fees based on OP Stack to create a frictionless experience for any application. Using the Saakuru Protocol alongside the Saakuru Developer Suite enables any product to add Web3 capability in just one day. The powerful and developer-friendly product suite allows a cost-efficient and seamless transition from Web2 to Web3.

NameSKR

RankNo.1965

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply699,286,315.9205611

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply998,676,898.7542

Circulation Rate0.6992%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07627022203711893,2024-05-31

Lowest Price0.001326778638567073,2025-05-17

Public BlockchainBSC

