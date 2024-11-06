SMILE

bitSmiley, the first platform on the Bitcoin blockchain to offer a native lending and stablecoin fusion, encapsulated by our proprietary Fintegra technology, revolutionizing decentralized finance.

NameSMILE

RankNo.2004

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.43%

Circulation Supply36,557,233.9042659

Max Supply210,000,000

Total Supply210,000,000

Circulation Rate0.174%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4925870814270234,2024-11-06

Lowest Price0.019717769814338895,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionbitSmiley, the first platform on the Bitcoin blockchain to offer a native lending and stablecoin fusion, encapsulated by our proprietary Fintegra technology, revolutionizing decentralized finance.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.