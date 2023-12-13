SOLS

Sols is based on the indexing system of Solana inscriptions, and also provides BRC20 tokens with cross-chain access to the Solana network.There is another token with the same name. Please be careful to distinguish. The current contract address ends with QjbA.Please refer to its official website:https://sols.cc/

NameSOLS

RankNo.5014

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply20,996,900

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.36643301474926987,2023-12-13

Lowest Price0.001550040919650073,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

