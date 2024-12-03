SPKY

One-stop multichain bridge with optional privacy.

NameSPKY

RankNo.2109

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply9.128.802

Max Supply18.000.213,91

Total Supply18.000.213,91

Circulation Rate0.5071%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.1246000120625315,2024-12-03

Lowest Price0.05656669017331259,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainTAP

IntroductionOne-stop multichain bridge with optional privacy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.