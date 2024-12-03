SPKY

One-stop multichain bridge with optional privacy.

NameSPKY

RankNo.2109

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply9.128.802

Max Supply18.000.213,91

Total Supply18.000.213,91

Circulation Rate0.5071%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.1246000120625315,2024-12-03

Lowest Price0.05656669017331259,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainTAP

IntroductionOne-stop multichain bridge with optional privacy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

SPKY/USDT
GhostyCash
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SPKY)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
