SR30

Welcome to SatsRush, the premier Gamified Community Growth Engine platform for ordinal, BRC20, Runes, and Bitcoin layer 2 networks. Our innovative Gamified-as-a-Service (GaaS) model is set to redefine community engagement.Experience the thrill of building, engaging, playing, and earning with our Mobile-First adrenaline Rush shooter game. Unlock special rewards, accelerate growth, and discover unique strategies and mechanisms designed to propel you to success.

NameSR30

RankNo.6136

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.009030502564093087,2024-08-23

Lowest Price0.000091256480710584,2025-04-15

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

