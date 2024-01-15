SSWP

Suiswap is a decentralized token trading platform and exchange built on the SUI blockchain. It aims to provide a secure, fast, and agile trading environment for the SUI ecosystem.

NameSSWP

RankNo.2567

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply8,842,144,918.71

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8842%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.004546627502997219,2024-01-15

Lowest Price0.000019842978874756,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainSUI

IntroductionSuiswap is a decentralized token trading platform and exchange built on the SUI blockchain. It aims to provide a secure, fast, and agile trading environment for the SUI ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.