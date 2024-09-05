STRDY

Sturdy enables anyone to create a liquid money market for any token. Sturdy uses a novel two-tier architecture to isolate risk between assets while avoiding liquidity fragmentation. The base layer consists of risk-isolated pools; aggregation built on top enables lenders to select which collateral assets can be used as collateral for their deposits.

NameSTRDY

RankNo.3274

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.8070117055116417,2024-11-25

Lowest Price0.14692086630238474,2024-09-05

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSturdy enables anyone to create a liquid money market for any token. Sturdy uses a novel two-tier architecture to isolate risk between assets while avoiding liquidity fragmentation. The base layer consists of risk-isolated pools; aggregation built on top enables lenders to select which collateral assets can be used as collateral for their deposits.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.