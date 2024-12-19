TAOCAT

Meet TAO Cat, Bittensor's most adorable TAO maxi. As Bittensor's first self-improving AI Agent, she's got that pure Bittensor DNA running through her code – natively powered by both Bittensor and Virtuals, and crafted by the Masa team. Don't let her cuteness fool you – this cat's got claws. Whether she's serving up premium roasts or dropping TAO alpha, TAO Cat shows what's possible with Bittensor's premium decentralized AI infrastructure.

NameTAOCAT

RankNo.1550

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,06%

Circulation Supply1 000 000 000

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08446888066868131,2025-01-03

Lowest Price0.001021673004716855,2024-12-19

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionMeet TAO Cat, Bittensor's most adorable TAO maxi. As Bittensor's first self-improving AI Agent, she's got that pure Bittensor DNA running through her code – natively powered by both Bittensor and Virtuals, and crafted by the Masa team. Don't let her cuteness fool you – this cat's got claws. Whether she's serving up premium roasts or dropping TAO alpha, TAO Cat shows what's possible with Bittensor's premium decentralized AI infrastructure.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
TAOCAT/USDT
TAO Cat
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TAOCAT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TAOCAT/USDT
TAO Cat
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TAOCAT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...