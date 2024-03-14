TD

The Big Red is here to show our appreciation to those who support innovation in the crypto world. When the Avalanche founders were incubated by Cornell University, they created one of the most scalable, reliable, and fast blockchain networks.

NameTD

RankNo.8133

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000020226261696637,2024-03-16

Lowest Price0.00000028893741561,2024-03-14

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroductionThe Big Red is here to show our appreciation to those who support innovation in the crypto world. When the Avalanche founders were incubated by Cornell University, they created one of the most scalable, reliable, and fast blockchain networks.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
TD/USDT
Big Red
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TD/USDT
Big Red
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...