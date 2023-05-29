TENET

Tenet is a DeFi focused EVM Layer-1 project bringing liquidity and yield opportunities to LSDs(liquid staking derivatives). Tenet allows LSDs to re-stake to its network and be used in Tenet's DeFi Ecosystem by utilizing a new consensus mechanism called Diversified PoS. This allows LSDs like stEth to participate in validation, making it the most secure blockchain ever created.

