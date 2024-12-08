TKAI

TAIKAI is a hackathon platform that connects companies with talented developers to create solutions. We offer innovators a fun and exciting way to learn new skills, build cool projects, and earn rewards.

NameTKAI

RankNo.2554

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply75,299,878

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2509%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.011759856369327245,2024-12-08

Lowest Price0.000394640865417938,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

