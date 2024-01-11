TPY

Thrupenny is revolutionizing DeFi with advanced infrastructure for investing, lending, and borrowing. Its stable and reliable platform is designed to be user-friendly even for the average user and offers high yield staking opportunities, providing individuals and communities with unprecedented access and control over their financial resources.

NameTPY

RankNo.2569

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply87,595,731

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply981,831,108

Circulation Rate0.0875%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.1486609809042077,2024-01-11

Lowest Price0.001400110917658499,2025-03-06

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionThrupenny is revolutionizing DeFi with advanced infrastructure for investing, lending, and borrowing. Its stable and reliable platform is designed to be user-friendly even for the average user and offers high yield staking opportunities, providing individuals and communities with unprecedented access and control over their financial resources.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.