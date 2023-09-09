TRACE

MetaTrace is the world's first GameFi project featuring a Free to Play and Earn model on a real-world map. The MetaTrace application is a game incorporating a variety of game mechanics aimed at combining geolocation, blockchain environments, and classic game strategies.

NameTRACE

RankNo.2811

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply357,849,590.91

Max Supply4,998,450,000

Total Supply4,997,449,994

Circulation Rate0.0715%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.9226268706060559,2023-09-09

Lowest Price0.000088338463962332,2025-05-17

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionMetaTrace is the world's first GameFi project featuring a Free to Play and Earn model on a real-world map. The MetaTrace application is a game incorporating a variety of game mechanics aimed at combining geolocation, blockchain environments, and classic game strategies.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
TRACE/USDT
MetaTrace
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TRACE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TRACE/USDT
MetaTrace
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TRACE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...