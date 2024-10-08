TUA

Atua AI is a game-changing on-chain platform that empowers Web3 users with advanced AI tools for content creation. From generating text and images to writing code in multiple languages, Atua AI seamlessly integrates with existing systems and leverages blockchain for secure, scalable operations. With support for over 53 languages, it's a versatile solution for businesses and developers looking to elevate their productivity and creativity in the digital era.

NameTUA

RankNo.5104

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003176069423196347,2024-10-08

Lowest Price0.000064969013238687,2025-04-15

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionAtua AI is a game-changing on-chain platform that empowers Web3 users with advanced AI tools for content creation. From generating text and images to writing code in multiple languages, Atua AI seamlessly integrates with existing systems and leverages blockchain for secure, scalable operations. With support for over 53 languages, it's a versatile solution for businesses and developers looking to elevate their productivity and creativity in the digital era.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.