UTK

xMoney (formerly known as Utrust) was designed to provide a solution to the problems resulting in low usability of cryptocurrency as means of payment, particularly the underdeveloped transactional security of payment platforms and relatively high fees.

NameUTK

RankNo.830

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,95%

Circulation Supply704 112 145

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply704 112 145

Circulation Rate0.7041%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.49367726,2021-08-13

Lowest Price0.00543500526176,2020-03-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionxMoney (formerly known as Utrust) was designed to provide a solution to the problems resulting in low usability of cryptocurrency as means of payment, particularly the underdeveloped transactional security of payment platforms and relatively high fees.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.