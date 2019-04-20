VALOR

SMART VALOR AG is a Swiss company, founded in Zug in April 2017. It is the first decentralized global marketplace for tokenized alternative investments.The mission of the company is to give access to digital assets to people around the world in an easy, secure and compliant way. The company utilizes blockchain technology to democratize access to wealth.

NameVALOR

RankNo.2731

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply50,297,124

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply75,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5029%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.549191434,2019-04-20

Lowest Price0.00144212392402856,2025-05-15

Public BlockchainETH

