VEIL

The Veil protocol is an innovative solution within the blockchain landscape, serving as a bridge that enables seamless swaps between a diverse array of cryptocurrencies. A fundamental aspect of Veil is its commitment to privacy, providing users with a secure and discreet means to transact and exchange digital assets.

NameVEIL

RankNo.6008

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply996,950,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01375205239726917,2024-03-04

Lowest Price0.000018534056448548,2023-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.