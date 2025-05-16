VELAAI

As the world's first AI-driven RWA service platform, VelaAI relies on innovative models such as AI screening engines, compliance tokenization, and community crowdfunding market making to open up a decentralized financial integration path for physical assets. It uses a unique token economic model to increase the asset issuance population, allowing token holders to become the core hub of market liquidity.

NameVELAAI

RankNo.3234

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3721518487776394,2025-05-16

Lowest Price0.12283162113438918,2025-05-20

Public BlockchainBSC

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Open Positions (0)
