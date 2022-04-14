VOID

$VOID is the digital embodiment of nothingness, inspired by Yves Klein’s exploration of immateriality. It tokenizes absence, deriving value from collective belief rather than utility. Bridging conceptual art and memecoins, $VOID transforms the void into a profound statement, redefining value as a cultural and intellectual construct, where art no longer holds value—it becomes value itself.

NameVOID

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

Introduction$VOID is the digital embodiment of nothingness, inspired by Yves Klein’s exploration of immateriality. It tokenizes absence, deriving value from collective belief rather than utility. Bridging conceptual art and memecoins, $VOID transforms the void into a profound statement, redefining value as a cultural and intellectual construct, where art no longer holds value—it becomes value itself.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.