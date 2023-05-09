WECO

WECOIN（$WECO） is the native cryptocurrency of Weset ecosystem, where asset owners and NFT holders are provided a comprehensive range of services and offerings. Backed by Real World Assets (RWAs), $WECO serves as a core component, offering benefits and possibilities within our ecosystem.

NameWECO

RankNo.5529

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00270350319145877,2025-01-29

Lowest Price0.000000133172221982,2023-05-09

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

WECO/USDT
WECOIN
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WECO)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
