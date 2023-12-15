WORK

Work X is the first fully decentralized job economy without commercial middlemen. Minimal labor costs & optimal salaries: the future of work is peer-to-peer!

NameWORK

RankNo.4455

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply53,816,464

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.8725750836580826,2023-12-15

Lowest Price0.006044029574172116,2025-05-20

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionWork X is the first fully decentralized job economy without commercial middlemen. Minimal labor costs & optimal salaries: the future of work is peer-to-peer!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.