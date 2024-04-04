XAR

Arcana Network is a modular L1 powering chain abstractions and intents. Arcana helps developers significantly improve user experience in Web3. XAR is the native utility token used to ensure economic security of the chain, payments and project governance.

NameXAR

RankNo.1618

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.09%

Circulation Supply421,186,351.2093391

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4211%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4905850303654167,2024-04-04

Lowest Price0.004554906858351085,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

