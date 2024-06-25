XHP

XHYPE is the first zero data decentralized marketplace. Designed to ensure that your personal information remains absolutely private, marking a significant improvement from traditional e-commerce models.

NameXHP

RankNo.7779

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0456276085674935,2024-06-25

Lowest Price0.001001209372335767,2025-04-28

Public BlockchainBSC

