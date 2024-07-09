XOXNO

XOXNO aims to build an all-in-one platform accessible to non-crypto native users. XOXNO Network empowers you to explore a web3 economy in one place: collectibles & ticketing, DeFi and more.

NameXOXNO

RankNo.3933

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply99,955,176

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.30727065532562603,2024-07-09

Lowest Price0.016038435287442202,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainEGLD

IntroductionXOXNO aims to build an all-in-one platform accessible to non-crypto native users. XOXNO Network empowers you to explore a web3 economy in one place: collectibles & ticketing, DeFi and more.

Sector

Social Media

