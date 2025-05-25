000 Capital Price (000)
The live price of 000 Capital (000) today is 0.00191242 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.91M USD. 000 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 000 Capital Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- 000 Capital price change within the day is -6.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the 000 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 000 price information.
During today, the price change of 000 Capital to USD was $ -0.000127083631285538.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 000 Capital to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 000 Capital to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 000 Capital to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000127083631285538
|-6.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 000 Capital: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
-6.23%
+8.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
000 Capital is utilizing the Aixbt terminal to provide hand-picked alpha and an edge in the crypto market. We provide users with access to a holder-only TG channel and are actively working on other revenue streams that will be shared with holders. Some of the revenue streams are: Trading, LPing, Refs, RWAs etc. We also have a deal flow for private deals coming soon. The capital will be managed by the core group of 000, while every holder will be rewarded. Currently we are actively and successfully trading and farming already while the RWA partnerships and projects are close to being finished
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 000 to VND
₫49.03636122
|1 000 to AUD
A$0.0029260026
|1 000 to GBP
￡0.0013960666
|1 000 to EUR
€0.0016638054
|1 000 to USD
$0.00191242
|1 000 to MYR
RM0.0080895366
|1 000 to TRY
₺0.0743548896
|1 000 to JPY
¥0.272615471
|1 000 to RUB
₽0.1519800174
|1 000 to INR
₹0.1626895694
|1 000 to IDR
Rp30.8454795526
|1 000 to KRW
₩2.6125952104
|1 000 to PHP
₱0.1058333228
|1 000 to EGP
￡E.0.0953915096
|1 000 to BRL
R$0.0107860488
|1 000 to CAD
C$0.0026200154
|1 000 to BDT
৳0.2330092528
|1 000 to NGN
₦3.0404035644
|1 000 to UAH
₴0.0794036784
|1 000 to VES
Bs0.17976748
|1 000 to PKR
Rs0.5391494464
|1 000 to KZT
₸0.97820283
|1 000 to THB
฿0.0621345258
|1 000 to TWD
NT$0.0573152274
|1 000 to AED
د.إ0.0070185814
|1 000 to CHF
Fr0.0015681844
|1 000 to HKD
HK$0.0149742486
|1 000 to MAD
.د.م0.0175751398
|1 000 to MXN
$0.0367949608