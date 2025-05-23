What is 10SET (10SET)

10set token has been launched in January 2021, using Ethereum ERC20 protocol. It is deflationary and has an active staking system built using RFI (Reflect.finance) technology. Each transaction adds 2% fee. Half of the fee (1%) is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half (1%) is automatically distributed to all token holders. There is no need to freeze 10set tokens or hold it any special wallets, staking works on every wallet supporting ERC20 tokens.

10SET Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as 10SET, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of 10SET? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our 10SET price prediction page.

10SET Price History

Tracing 10SET's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing 10SET's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our 10SET price history page.

How to buy 10SET (10SET)

10SET to Local Currencies

10SET Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 10SET, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

