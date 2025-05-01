1984 Price (1984)
The live price of 1984 (1984) today is 0.00001046 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.63K USD. 1984 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 1984 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- 1984 price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 825.00M USD
During today, the price change of 1984 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 1984 to USD was $ -0.0000015856.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 1984 to USD was $ -0.0000028747.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 1984 to USD was $ -0.000015845385019484732.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000015856
|-15.15%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000028747
|-27.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000015845385019484732
|-60.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of 1984: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The 1984 Project is a decentralized cryptocurrency project inspired by the themes of surveillance, control and freedom of speech in George Orwell's novel 1984. Through a unique token economy model and an active ecosystem of creators and enthusiasts, the project aims to stimulate a global discussion about privacy, decentralization, and countering centralized systems. 1984 tokens are at the heart of this ecosystem, driving creative collaboration and decentralized governance. The goal of 1984 is to convey the spirit of decentralization and free expression in the form of meme coins, while making participants aware of the true philosophy of blockchain technology. It is hoped that with the joint efforts of the community, 1984 can not only be a financial tool, but also a cultural symbol.
