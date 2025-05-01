2025 TOKEN Price (2025)
The live price of 2025 TOKEN (2025) today is 0.00001609 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.07K USD. 2025 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 2025 TOKEN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- 2025 TOKEN price change within the day is +0.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.73M USD
During today, the price change of 2025 TOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 2025 TOKEN to USD was $ +0.0000031103.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 2025 TOKEN to USD was $ +0.0000006688.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 2025 TOKEN to USD was $ -0.000012292164333395027.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000031103
|+19.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000006688
|+4.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000012292164333395027
|-43.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of 2025 TOKEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.08%
-0.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The 2025 Token – the most bullish meme-inspired cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, designed to ride the wave of optimism and excitement as we step into the new year! As we charge ahead into 2025, 2025 Token positions itself as a symbol of growth, fun, and community-driven energy. But that’s not all – we’re pushing boundaries with AI-powered predictions.🤖 Our advanced AI system will provide exclusive insights and forecasts on the hottest new tokens, helping our members stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions in an ever-evolving market. Get ready for the future, get ready for 2025! 🎇
