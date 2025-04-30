What is MOON (2MOON)

MOON is the ultimate AI-powered game where you can explore, colonize and create a thriving civilization on the moon! Developed on the binance blockchain, in partnership with NASA and SpaceX astronauts, MOON is an interactive game that takes you on an out-of-this-world adventure, offering a plethora of opportunities to build businesses, form communities, and engage in social and political activities, all set in a captivating lunar landscape.

1 2MOON to VND ₫ 0.05015639 1 2MOON to AUD A$ 0.00000297336 1 2MOON to GBP ￡ 0.00000141044 1 2MOON to EUR € 0.00000165822 1 2MOON to USD $ 0.000001906 1 2MOON to MYR RM 0.00000821486 1 2MOON to TRY ₺ 0.00007332382 1 2MOON to JPY ¥ 0.00027250082 1 2MOON to RUB ₽ 0.0001548625 1 2MOON to INR ₹ 0.00016117136 1 2MOON to IDR Rp 0.03176665396 1 2MOON to KRW ₩ 0.00271122782 1 2MOON to PHP ₱ 0.0001064501 1 2MOON to EGP ￡E. 0.00009680574 1 2MOON to BRL R$ 0.00001071172 1 2MOON to CAD C$ 0.00000263028 1 2MOON to BDT ৳ 0.00023163618 1 2MOON to NGN ₦ 0.00305447936 1 2MOON to UAH ₴ 0.00007911806 1 2MOON to VES Bs 0.000163916 1 2MOON to PKR Rs 0.00053583378 1 2MOON to KZT ₸ 0.00097343232 1 2MOON to THB ฿ 0.00006371758 1 2MOON to TWD NT$ 0.00006104918 1 2MOON to AED د.إ 0.00000699502 1 2MOON to CHF Fr 0.00000156292 1 2MOON to HKD HK$ 0.0000147715 1 2MOON to MAD .د.م 0.00001759238 1 2MOON to MXN $ 0.00003724324

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MOON What is the price of MOON (2MOON) today? The live price of MOON (2MOON) is 0.000001906 USD . What is the market cap of MOON (2MOON)? The current market cap of MOON is $ 66.33K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of 2MOON by its real-time market price of 0.000001906 USD . What is the circulating supply of MOON (2MOON)? The current circulating supply of MOON (2MOON) is 34.80B USD . What was the highest price of MOON (2MOON)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of MOON (2MOON) is 0.00068 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MOON (2MOON)? The 24-hour trading volume of MOON (2MOON) is $ 7.38K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

