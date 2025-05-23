4 Next Unicorn Price (NXTU)
The live price of 4 Next Unicorn (NXTU) today is 0.00181019 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NXTU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 4 Next Unicorn Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.02 USD
- 4 Next Unicorn price change within the day is -1.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of 4 Next Unicorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 4 Next Unicorn to USD was $ -0.0000394304.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 4 Next Unicorn to USD was $ +0.0004047702.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 4 Next Unicorn to USD was $ +0.0002103327158766772.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000394304
|-2.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004047702
|+22.36%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0002103327158766772
|+13.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of 4 Next Unicorn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-1.61%
-20.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
4 Next Unicorn (NXTU) is a transactional token created on Binance smartchain and it is Serves As A Bridge Between Entrepreneurs And Investors, Supporting Innovation And Providing Investment Opportunities. It Creates A Fair Ecosystem With Features Like Democratic Voting And Revenue Sharing. By Offering Team Support To Entrepreneurs, It Enables Brand Identity Formation And Growth Opportunities.
