What is ABEY (ABEY)

Built for DeFi, GameFi, Metaverse projects and more, Abey is an EVM-compatible L1 with no downtime since its launch in 2018. Its unique inter-app feature promotes greater engagement among Abey builders and users, enabling them to accumulate benefits from utilizing different apps within the Abey ecosystem.

For a more in-depth understanding of ABEY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ABEY What is the price of ABEY (ABEY) today? The live price of ABEY (ABEY) is 0.1056 USD . What is the market cap of ABEY (ABEY)? The current market cap of ABEY is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ABEY by its real-time market price of 0.1056 USD . What is the circulating supply of ABEY (ABEY)? The current circulating supply of ABEY (ABEY) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of ABEY (ABEY)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of ABEY (ABEY) is 0.2363 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ABEY (ABEY)? The 24-hour trading volume of ABEY (ABEY) is $ 7.00K USD .

