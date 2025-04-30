What is Acala Token (ACA)

Acala Token is the utility token that powers the DeFi hub of Polkadot. Incentivizes network nodes to monitor and relay messages to Polkadot. Empowers the community to vote, elect council members, and drive the development of Acala.

Acala Token Price Prediction

Acala Token Price History

How to buy Acala Token (ACA)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Acala Token What is the price of Acala Token (ACA) today? The live price of Acala Token (ACA) is 0.03393 USD . What is the market cap of Acala Token (ACA)? The current market cap of Acala Token is $ 39.58M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ACA by its real-time market price of 0.03393 USD . What is the circulating supply of Acala Token (ACA)? The current circulating supply of Acala Token (ACA) is 1.17B USD . What was the highest price of Acala Token (ACA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Acala Token (ACA) is 4.9 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Acala Token (ACA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Acala Token (ACA) is $ 697.42K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

