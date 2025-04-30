Adventure Gold Logo

Adventure Gold Price(AGLD)

USD

Adventure Gold (AGLD) Live Price Chart

$0.9445
$0.9445
-2.37%(1D)

AGLD Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Adventure Gold (AGLD) today is 0.9445 USD with a current market cap of $ 73.02M USD. AGLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Adventure Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.86M USD
- Adventure Gold price change within the day is -2.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 77.31M USD

Get real-time price updates of the AGLD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AGLD price information.

AGLD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Adventure Gold for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.022928-2.37%
30 Days$ +0.0871+10.15%
60 Days$ -0.3743-28.39%
90 Days$ -0.5798-38.04%
Adventure Gold Price Change Today

Today, AGLD recorded a change of $ -0.022928 (-2.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Adventure Gold 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0871 (+10.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Adventure Gold 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AGLD saw a change of $ -0.3743 (-28.39%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Adventure Gold 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.5798 (-38.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AGLD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Adventure Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.9041
$ 0.9041

$ 1.0109
$ 1.0109

$ 8.2
$ 8.2

+1.15%

-2.37%

+5.75%

AGLD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 73.02M
$ 73.02M

$ 3.86M
$ 3.86M

77.31M
77.31M

What is Adventure Gold (AGLD)

AGLD is a governance token for the Loot project initiated by the crypto community. All Loot holders can claim a bag of AGLD tokens. Loot is randomized adventurer gear generated and stored on-chain.

Adventure Gold is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Adventure Gold investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AGLD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Adventure Gold on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Adventure Gold buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Adventure Gold Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Adventure Gold, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AGLD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Adventure Gold price prediction page.

Adventure Gold Price History

Tracing AGLD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AGLD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Adventure Gold price history page.

How to buy Adventure Gold (AGLD)

Looking for how to buy Adventure Gold? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Adventure Gold on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AGLD to Local Currencies

1 AGLD to VND
24,854.5175
1 AGLD to AUD
A$1.47342
1 AGLD to GBP
0.69893
1 AGLD to EUR
0.83116
1 AGLD to USD
$0.9445
1 AGLD to MYR
RM4.070795
1 AGLD to TRY
36.34436
1 AGLD to JPY
¥134.884045
1 AGLD to RUB
77.439555
1 AGLD to INR
79.94248
1 AGLD to IDR
Rp15,741.66037
1 AGLD to KRW
1,347.357585
1 AGLD to PHP
52.769215
1 AGLD to EGP
￡E.47.99949
1 AGLD to BRL
R$5.34587
1 AGLD to CAD
C$1.30341
1 AGLD to BDT
114.785085
1 AGLD to NGN
1,513.61792
1 AGLD to UAH
39.206195
1 AGLD to VES
Bs81.227
1 AGLD to PKR
Rs265.527285
1 AGLD to KZT
482.37504
1 AGLD to THB
฿31.52741
1 AGLD to TWD
NT$30.271225
1 AGLD to AED
د.إ3.466315
1 AGLD to CHF
Fr0.77449
1 AGLD to HKD
HK$7.319875
1 AGLD to MAD
.د.م8.74607
1 AGLD to MXN
$18.5122

Adventure Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Adventure Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Adventure Gold Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Adventure Gold

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.9445
