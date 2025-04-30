AI COMPANIONS Logo

AI COMPANIONS Price(AIC)

USD

AI COMPANIONS (AIC) Live Price Chart

$0.187305
$0.187305$0.187305
+4.06%(1D)

AIC Live Price Data & Information

The current price of AI COMPANIONS (AIC) today is 0.18713 USD with a current market cap of $ 140.35M USD. AIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AI COMPANIONS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.73M USD
- AI COMPANIONS price change within the day is +4.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 750.00M USD

Get real-time price updates of the AIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIC price information.

AIC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of AI COMPANIONS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00730788+4.06%
30 Days$ +0.001118+0.60%
60 Days$ -0.040079-17.64%
90 Days$ -0.19266-50.73%
AI COMPANIONS Price Change Today

Today, AIC recorded a change of $ +0.00730788 (+4.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AI COMPANIONS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001118 (+0.60%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AI COMPANIONS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIC saw a change of $ -0.040079 (-17.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AI COMPANIONS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.19266 (-50.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AIC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of AI COMPANIONS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.169998
$ 0.169998$ 0.169998

$ 0.2075
$ 0.2075$ 0.2075

$ 0.569
$ 0.569$ 0.569

-0.44%

+4.06%

-41.15%

AIC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 140.35M
$ 140.35M$ 140.35M

$ 1.73M
$ 1.73M$ 1.73M

750.00M
750.00M 750.00M

What is AI COMPANIONS (AIC)

AI Companions ($AIC) is pioneering the next generation of digital relationships by combining AI, VR, AR, and blockchain technologies. Our platform allows users to create deeply personalized, immersive virtual companions that evolve and grow with them. Backed by a robust ecosystem and $AIC token, AI Companions is set to redefine how people connect in the digital age, offering a transformative experience in virtual companionshi.

AI COMPANIONS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AI COMPANIONS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AIC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AI COMPANIONS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AI COMPANIONS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AI COMPANIONS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AI COMPANIONS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AI COMPANIONS price prediction page.

AI COMPANIONS Price History

Tracing AIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AI COMPANIONS price history page.

How to buy AI COMPANIONS (AIC)

Looking for how to buy AI COMPANIONS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AI COMPANIONS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIC to Local Currencies

1 AIC to VND
4,924.32595
1 AIC to AUD
A$0.2919228
1 AIC to GBP
0.1384762
1 AIC to EUR
0.1646744
1 AIC to USD
$0.18713
1 AIC to MYR
RM0.8065303
1 AIC to TRY
7.2007624
1 AIC to JPY
¥26.7165501
1 AIC to RUB
15.2960062
1 AIC to INR
15.8424258
1 AIC to IDR
Rp3,118.8320858
1 AIC to KRW
266.9465589
1 AIC to PHP
10.4549531
1 AIC to EGP
￡E.9.5118179
1 AIC to BRL
R$1.0572845
1 AIC to CAD
C$0.2582394
1 AIC to BDT
22.7419089
1 AIC to NGN
299.8870528
1 AIC to UAH
7.7677663
1 AIC to VES
Bs16.09318
1 AIC to PKR
Rs52.6078569
1 AIC to KZT
95.5710336
1 AIC to THB
฿6.2463994
1 AIC to TWD
NT$5.9993878
1 AIC to AED
د.إ0.6867671
1 AIC to CHF
Fr0.1534466
1 AIC to HKD
HK$1.4502575
1 AIC to MAD
.د.م1.7328238
1 AIC to MXN
$3.667748

AI COMPANIONS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AI COMPANIONS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AI COMPANIONS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI COMPANIONS

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

AIC
USD

1 AIC = 0.18713 USD

Trade

AICUSDT
$0.18713
$0.18713$0.18713
+3.22%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee