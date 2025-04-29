What is AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)

AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.

AI Agent Layer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



AI Agent Layer Price Prediction

AI Agent Layer Price History

How to buy AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)

AIFUN to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI Agent Layer What is the price of AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) today? The live price of AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) is 0.00819 USD . What is the market cap of AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)? The current market cap of AI Agent Layer is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AIFUN by its real-time market price of 0.00819 USD . What is the circulating supply of AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)? The current circulating supply of AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) is 0.149 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)? The 24-hour trading volume of AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) is $ 71.87K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

