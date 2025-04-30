Aimonica Brands Logo

$0.005766
$0.005766$0.005766
+0.13%(1D)

AIMONICA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA) today is 0.005765 USD with a current market cap of $ 5.76M USD. AIMONICA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aimonica Brands Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 242.32K USD
- Aimonica Brands price change within the day is +0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD

MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIMONICA price information.

AIMONICA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aimonica Brands for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000749+0.13%
30 Days$ +0.002526+77.98%
60 Days$ +0.00148+34.53%
90 Days$ -0.013805-70.55%
Aimonica Brands Price Change Today

Today, AIMONICA recorded a change of $ +0.00000749 (+0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aimonica Brands 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.002526 (+77.98%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aimonica Brands 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIMONICA saw a change of $ +0.00148 (+34.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aimonica Brands 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.013805 (-70.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AIMONICA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aimonica Brands: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0056
$ 0.0056$ 0.0056

$ 0.006655
$ 0.006655$ 0.006655

$ 0.1
$ 0.1$ 0.1

+2.14%

+0.13%

+49.12%

AIMONICA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.76M
$ 5.76M$ 5.76M

$ 242.32K
$ 242.32K$ 242.32K

999.99M
999.99M 999.99M

What is Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA)

Aimonica Brands is the world’s first meme and AI-agent focused VC fund led by AI agents, designed to outperform every Web3 venture capitalist in its domain.

Aimonica Brands is the world's first meme and AI-agent focused VC fund led by AI agents, designed to outperform every Web3 venture capitalist in its domain.

Aimonica Brands is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AIMONICA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aimonica Brands on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aimonica Brands buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aimonica Brands Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aimonica Brands, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIMONICA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Aimonica Brands Price History

Tracing AIMONICA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIMONICA's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA)

You can easily purchase Aimonica Brands on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

AIMONICA to Local Currencies

1 AIMONICA to VND
151.705975
1 AIMONICA to AUD
A$0.0089934
1 AIMONICA to GBP
0.0042661
1 AIMONICA to EUR
0.00501555
1 AIMONICA to USD
$0.005765
1 AIMONICA to MYR
RM0.02484715
1 AIMONICA to TRY
0.22177955
1 AIMONICA to JPY
¥0.8245103
1 AIMONICA to RUB
0.4683486
1 AIMONICA to INR
0.4873731
1 AIMONICA to IDR
Rp96.0832949
1 AIMONICA to KRW
8.20053955
1 AIMONICA to PHP
0.3220329
1 AIMONICA to EGP
￡E.0.2927467
1 AIMONICA to BRL
R$0.03234165
1 AIMONICA to CAD
C$0.0079557
1 AIMONICA to BDT
0.70062045
1 AIMONICA to NGN
9.2387584
1 AIMONICA to UAH
0.23930515
1 AIMONICA to VES
Bs0.49579
1 AIMONICA to PKR
Rs1.62071445
1 AIMONICA to KZT
2.9443008
1 AIMONICA to THB
฿0.19272395
1 AIMONICA to TWD
NT$0.18465295
1 AIMONICA to AED
د.إ0.02115755
1 AIMONICA to CHF
Fr0.0047273
1 AIMONICA to HKD
HK$0.04467875
1 AIMONICA to MAD
.د.م0.05321095
1 AIMONICA to MXN
$0.1125328

Aimonica Brands Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aimonica Brands, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Aimonica Brands Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aimonica Brands

Disclaimer

AIMONICAUSDT
$0.005765
