AIPAD Logo

AIPAD Price(AIPAD)

USD

AIPAD (AIPAD) Live Price Chart

$0.0154
$0.0154$0.0154
-3.81%(1D)

AIPAD Live Price Data & Information

The current price of AIPAD (AIPAD) today is 0.0154 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.98M USD. AIPAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AIPAD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.83K USD
- AIPAD price change within the day is -3.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 193.25M USD

Get real-time price updates of the AIPAD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIPAD price information.

AIPAD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of AIPAD for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00061-3.81%
30 Days$ -0.00097-5.93%
60 Days$ -0.00883-36.45%
90 Days$ -0.02636-63.13%
AIPAD Price Change Today

Today, AIPAD recorded a change of $ -0.00061 (-3.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AIPAD 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00097 (-5.93%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AIPAD 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIPAD saw a change of $ -0.00883 (-36.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AIPAD 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02636 (-63.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AIPAD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of AIPAD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01412
$ 0.01412$ 0.01412

$ 0.01711
$ 0.01711$ 0.01711

$ 0.28807
$ 0.28807$ 0.28807

-2.10%

-3.81%

+7.46%

AIPAD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.98M
$ 2.98M$ 2.98M

$ 9.83K
$ 9.83K$ 9.83K

193.25M
193.25M 193.25M

What is AIPAD (AIPAD)

AIPad is a decentralized launchpad dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge AI startups, providing everyday investors with the opportunity to be a part of the next big thing.

AIPAD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AIPAD investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AIPAD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AIPAD on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AIPAD buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AIPAD Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AIPAD, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIPAD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AIPAD price prediction page.

AIPAD Price History

Tracing AIPAD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIPAD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AIPAD price history page.

How to buy AIPAD (AIPAD)

Looking for how to buy AIPAD? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AIPAD on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIPAD to Local Currencies

1 AIPAD to VND
405.251
1 AIPAD to AUD
A$0.024024
1 AIPAD to GBP
0.011396
1 AIPAD to EUR
0.013398
1 AIPAD to USD
$0.0154
1 AIPAD to MYR
RM0.066374
1 AIPAD to TRY
0.592438
1 AIPAD to JPY
¥2.202508
1 AIPAD to RUB
1.251096
1 AIPAD to INR
1.301916
1 AIPAD to IDR
Rp256.666564
1 AIPAD to KRW
21.906038
1 AIPAD to PHP
0.860244
1 AIPAD to EGP
￡E.0.782012
1 AIPAD to BRL
R$0.086394
1 AIPAD to CAD
C$0.021252
1 AIPAD to BDT
1.871562
1 AIPAD to NGN
24.679424
1 AIPAD to UAH
0.639254
1 AIPAD to VES
Bs1.3244
1 AIPAD to PKR
Rs4.329402
1 AIPAD to KZT
7.865088
1 AIPAD to THB
฿0.514822
1 AIPAD to TWD
NT$0.493262
1 AIPAD to AED
د.إ0.056518
1 AIPAD to CHF
Fr0.012628
1 AIPAD to HKD
HK$0.11935
1 AIPAD to MAD
.د.م0.142142
1 AIPAD to MXN
$0.300608

AIPAD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AIPAD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AIPAD Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AIPAD

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

AIPAD
USD

1 AIPAD = 0.0154 USD

Trade

AIPADUSDT
$0.0154
$0.0154$0.0154
-7.95%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee