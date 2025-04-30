What is Aixbt (AIXBT)

Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.

Aixbt is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aixbt investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AIXBT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Aixbt on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aixbt buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aixbt Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aixbt, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIXBT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aixbt price prediction page.

Aixbt Price History

Tracing AIXBT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIXBT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aixbt price history page.

How to buy Aixbt (AIXBT)

Looking for how to buy Aixbt? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aixbt on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIXBT to Local Currencies

1 AIXBT to VND ₫ 3,959.8812 1 AIXBT to AUD A$ 0.2347488 1 AIXBT to GBP ￡ 0.11286 1 AIXBT to EUR € 0.1324224 1 AIXBT to USD $ 0.15048 1 AIXBT to MYR RM 0.6485688 1 AIXBT to TRY ₺ 5.7904704 1 AIXBT to JPY ¥ 21.5020872 1 AIXBT to RUB ₽ 12.3032448 1 AIXBT to INR ₹ 12.7396368 1 AIXBT to IDR Rp 2,507.9989968 1 AIXBT to KRW ₩ 214.6642344 1 AIXBT to PHP ₱ 8.4073176 1 AIXBT to EGP ￡E. 7.6488984 1 AIXBT to BRL R$ 0.850212 1 AIXBT to CAD C$ 0.2076624 1 AIXBT to BDT ৳ 18.2878344 1 AIXBT to NGN ₦ 241.1532288 1 AIXBT to UAH ₴ 6.2464248 1 AIXBT to VES Bs 12.94128 1 AIXBT to PKR Rs 42.3044424 1 AIXBT to KZT ₸ 76.8531456 1 AIXBT to THB ฿ 5.0230224 1 AIXBT to TWD NT$ 4.8243888 1 AIXBT to AED د.إ 0.5522616 1 AIXBT to CHF Fr 0.1233936 1 AIXBT to HKD HK$ 1.16622 1 AIXBT to MAD .د.م 1.3934448 1 AIXBT to MXN $ 2.9463984

Aixbt Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aixbt, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aixbt What is the price of Aixbt (AIXBT) today? The live price of Aixbt (AIXBT) is 0.15048 USD . What is the market cap of Aixbt (AIXBT)? The current market cap of Aixbt is $ 128.59M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AIXBT by its real-time market price of 0.15048 USD . What is the circulating supply of Aixbt (AIXBT)? The current circulating supply of Aixbt (AIXBT) is 854.53M USD . What was the highest price of Aixbt (AIXBT)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Aixbt (AIXBT) is 0.9659 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Aixbt (AIXBT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Aixbt (AIXBT) is $ 14.13M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!