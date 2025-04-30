Alvara Protocol Logo

Alvara Protocol Price(ALVA)

USD

Alvara Protocol (ALVA) Live Price Chart

$0.07769
$0.07769$0.07769
-5.93%(1D)

ALVA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Alvara Protocol (ALVA) today is 0.07769 USD with a current market cap of $ 4.28M USD. ALVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alvara Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 380.14K USD
- Alvara Protocol price change within the day is -5.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 55.08M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ALVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALVA price information.

ALVA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Alvara Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0048974-5.93%
30 Days$ -0.0224-22.38%
60 Days$ -0.10562-57.62%
90 Days$ -0.0912-54.00%
Alvara Protocol Price Change Today

Today, ALVA recorded a change of $ -0.0048974 (-5.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Alvara Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0224 (-22.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Alvara Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ALVA saw a change of $ -0.10562 (-57.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Alvara Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0912 (-54.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ALVA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Alvara Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0769
$ 0.0769$ 0.0769

$ 0.08598
$ 0.08598$ 0.08598

$ 2.85
$ 2.85$ 2.85

0.00%

-5.93%

-26.33%

ALVA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.28M
$ 4.28M$ 4.28M

$ 380.14K
$ 380.14K$ 380.14K

55.08M
55.08M 55.08M

What is Alvara Protocol (ALVA)

Alvara Protocol: Revolutionizing Fund Management. Experience the future of fund management with Alvara Protocol and the ERC-BTS (Basket Token Standard).

Alvara Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Alvara Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ALVA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Alvara Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alvara Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Alvara Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Alvara Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ALVA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Alvara Protocol price prediction page.

Alvara Protocol Price History

Tracing ALVA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ALVA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Alvara Protocol price history page.

How to buy Alvara Protocol (ALVA)

Looking for how to buy Alvara Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alvara Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ALVA to Local Currencies

1 ALVA to VND
2,044.41235
1 ALVA to AUD
A$0.1211964
1 ALVA to GBP
0.0582675
1 ALVA to EUR
0.0683672
1 ALVA to USD
$0.07769
1 ALVA to MYR
RM0.3348439
1 ALVA to TRY
2.9895112
1 ALVA to JPY
¥11.1011241
1 ALVA to RUB
6.3519344
1 ALVA to INR
6.5787892
1 ALVA to IDR
Rp1,294.8328154
1 ALVA to KRW
110.8271157
1 ALVA to PHP
4.3405403
1 ALVA to EGP
￡E.3.9489827
1 ALVA to BRL
R$0.4397254
1 ALVA to CAD
C$0.1072122
1 ALVA to BDT
9.4416657
1 ALVA to NGN
124.5028864
1 ALVA to UAH
3.2249119
1 ALVA to VES
Bs6.68134
1 ALVA to PKR
Rs21.8409897
1 ALVA to KZT
39.6778368
1 ALVA to THB
฿2.5932922
1 ALVA to TWD
NT$2.4907414
1 ALVA to AED
د.إ0.2851223
1 ALVA to CHF
Fr0.0637058
1 ALVA to HKD
HK$0.6020975
1 ALVA to MAD
.د.م0.7194094
1 ALVA to MXN
$1.522724

Alvara Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alvara Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Alvara Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alvara Protocol

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ALVA
USD

1 ALVA = 0.07769 USD

Trade

ALVAUSDT
$0.07769
$0.07769$0.07769
-6.03%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee